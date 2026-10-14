The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming fantasy film, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, has been unveiled, giving audiences a closer look at her adaptation of C. S. Lewis’ popular novel. Based on the 1955 book, the film explores how the magical world of Narnia came into existence, taking viewers back to events that happened before the story of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The film is produced by Netflix and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, with its theatrical release in India scheduled for 12th February, 2027.

What does the Narnia trailer reveal?

The trailer introduces David McKenna as young Digory Kirke and Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer, two children whose unexpected journey leads them into a mysterious magical world. Their adventure forms the centre of the story as they discover unfamiliar places and encounter characters who play important roles in Narnia’s history.

Emma Mackey appears as the young Jadis, who later becomes known as the White Witch, while Daniel Craig plays Uncle Andrew. The cast also includes Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook Smith and Meryl Streep.

Gerwig, who previously directed Barbie, brings her interpretation of Lewis’ fantasy universe to the screen. Before the trailer, Sony Pictures and Netflix had shared the film’s first look, featuring Jadis alongside Digory and Polly in a striking red setting.

How is The Magician’s Nephew connected to Narnia?

Although The Magician’s Nephew is the sixth book in The Chronicles of Narnia series by publication order, its story takes place before The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The novel explains the creation of Narnia and introduces important events that shape the magical world seen in the later stories. Instead of continuing the familiar adventures, Gerwig’s adaptation focuses on the beginning of the fantasy universe.

Produced by Netflix and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on 12th February, 2027.