Natalie Portman risks everything in ‘The Gallerist’ trailer featuring Jenna Ortega and Charli xcx

The trailer of Natalie Portman’s upcoming film The Gallerist has been released, offering a first look at a dark comedy thriller set in the art world. Directed by Cathy Yan, the film features Portman in the lead role alongside Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl and several other well known actors. The story follows an art gallery owner who finds herself in an unusual situation and comes up with a shocking plan to save her career.

Portman plays an ambitious gallery owner who is struggling to maintain her position in the world of high end art. After facing a difficult separation and financial problems, her situation takes an unexpected turn when an accidental death becomes part of an unusual plan. Instead of reporting the incident in the usual way, she attempts to present the dead body as the main attraction at her debut art exhibition.

Natalie Portman faces a bizarre situation in ‘The Gallerist’

Set during Art Basel Miami, the film explores the world of art exhibitions, wealthy collectors and social media attention. The gallery owner’s decision soon leads to a series of complicated events as influencers and the police become involved. What begins as an attempt to protect her career turns into a situation involving deception, public attention and growing pressure.

The film’s official description explains the central story:

Set against the glittering excess of Art Basel Miami, The Gallerist follows an ambitious gallery owner (Portman) clinging to the edge of elite society and desperate to prove herself on the heels of a nasty separation, facing mounting financial hardship. What begins as an impromptu act of survival—when she conspires to pass off an accidental corpse as the centerpiece of her debut show—spirals into a sly game of deception, spectacle, and ticking-clock chaos as influencers and police converge. Will she end up famous, a felon, or both?

Jenna Ortega and Charli xcx join the star cast

Along with Natalie Portman, The Gallerist features Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl, Charli xcx, Zach Galifianakis, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The screenplay has been written by Cathy Yan and James Pedersen.

The film brings together actors from different entertainment backgrounds, with Charli xcx also joining the cast. Cathy Yan, who directs the project, has co-written the story as well.

The Gallerist is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. The trailer introduces a story that combines the art business, social status and an increasingly complicated attempt to turn an accidental death into an exhibition.