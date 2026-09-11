Oh, Mary! Teaser: Cole Escola brings the Broadway sensation to HBO Max in 2027

HBO Max has released a new trailer for Oh, Mary!, giving fans a first look at the hit Broadway and West End comedy before it arrives on the streaming service in 2027. Written by and starring Cole Escola, the Tony Award and Olivier Award winning stage production will be released as a live theater capture.

The upcoming HBO Max release is a filmed version of the July 28, 2026 performance recorded at London’s Trafalgar Theatre in the West End. The newly released trailer confirms that the popular stage comedy will soon reach a much wider audience.

In the short trailer, Escola enters an HBO Max office while playing Mary Todd Lincoln and approaches the receptionist. The character says, “Hello, I would like to do my play here, please.” The receptionist then responds, “Sure, just down the hall, to the right.”

The video ends with Escola’s character, Mary Todd Lincoln, walking toward the camera. A message then appears on screen reading, “The Broadway Sensation Comes to HBO”.

Along with Escola in the lead role, the filmed production features Olivier Award winner Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant and Emmy nominee Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher.

Speaking about the HBO Max release, Escola said, “I’m so happy to share this show with a wider audience and spread OH, MARY! awareness. Knowing about OH, MARY! is the first step in getting rid of it.”

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, also said, “Some shows stay with you long after you’ve seen them. OH, MARY! is one of them”

According to the official description, Oh, Mary! is “a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute, one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln.”

The production originally opened Off Broadway in February 2024 before moving to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre in July 2024. It became the first show in the theatre’s 121 year history to earn more than $1 million in one week and has since broken its own box office record fifteen times.