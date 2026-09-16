Other Mommy trailer 2: Jessica Chastain faces a terrifying double in new horror film

Universal Pictures has released the second official trailer for Other Mommy, giving viewers a closer look at the mysterious and frightening presence in Jessica Chastain’s upcoming horror film. The movie is set to arrive in theatres next month, with Chastain taking on two roles that create a terrifying situation for an eight year old girl.

Chastain plays Bela’s mother, Ursula, as well as the mysterious Other Mommy. The two characters look exactly alike, leaving young Bela struggling to understand which woman is actually her mother. The new trailer focuses on this disturbing situation and shows how the strange presence slowly becomes part of Bela’s everyday life.

The Other Mommy trailer 2 begins with Bela enjoying a normal moment in the bath with her mother. The situation changes when another version of Ursula suddenly enters the bathroom. Bela is now faced with two women who look exactly the same, but she has no clear way of knowing which one is real.

As the trailer continues, scenes from Bela’s ordinary life are mixed with increasingly disturbing encounters. She talks about Other Mommy as though the mysterious figure is simply another part of her world. Her innocent understanding of what is happening makes the frightening moments even more unsettling.

The trailer also reveals more about the entity’s intentions. In one disturbing scene, Other Mommy asks Bela, “Can I go into your heart?” The presence appears to want complete control over the young girl, but it needs Bela to allow it inside. The question gives viewers a better idea of what Other Mommy wants while leaving the exact nature of the entity unclear.

Jay Duplass plays Bela’s father, Daddo, while Arabella Olivia Clark stars as Bela. Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed and Karen Allen are also part of the supporting cast.

Directed by Rob Savage, Other Mommy is based on Josh Malerman’s bestselling novel Incidents Around the House. Nathan Elston has written the screenplay, while James Wan is producing alongside Atomic Monster.

The second trailer gives a clearer idea of the film’s central mystery and Chastain’s unusual double role. Other Mommy is scheduled to open in theatres on October 9, 2026.