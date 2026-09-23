Paper Tiger trailer: Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver reunite in a dangerous crime drama

The new trailer for Paper Tiger has been released, giving a closer look at the upcoming crime drama starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller. Written and directed by James Gray, the film is set in New York in 1986 and follows a family that becomes caught up in a dangerous criminal situation.

Miles Teller plays Irwin, an engineer whose life changes when his brother Gary, played by Adam Driver, brings him into a business deal involving Russian criminals. What initially appears to be a chance to improve his life soon creates serious problems for Irwin and his family.

The story follows Irwin as his involvement in the deal begins to affect his marriage, his children and his relationship with his brother. Gary is a former police officer, and his connection to the criminal world puts Irwin in a difficult position. As the situation becomes more complicated, Irwin has to deal with questions about family loyalty and the choices he has made.

The film is described as being set in the outer boroughs of New York, a setting that has featured prominently in James Gray’s earlier work. The story begins with a business opportunity but gradually turns into a threat to Irwin’s personal life. The trailer offers glimpses of the tension between the brothers and the growing danger surrounding the family.

Paper Tiger also marks another collaboration between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The two actors previously worked together in Marriage Story, where they played a married couple going through a difficult divorce. Their reunion in Paper Tiger puts them in a very different story and setting.

The film premiered at Cannes earlier this year and is scheduled to open the New York Film Festival on September 25. Paper Tiger will first arrive in select US theatres on November 13 before expanding nationwide on November 20.

A teaser trailer was released in August, offering the first look at the film. The new trailer now provides more details about the characters, their relationships and the criminal situation that threatens to change Irwin’s life.