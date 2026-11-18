Actor Pedro Pascal has shared his thoughts on Robert Pattinson being chosen as the next James Bond. The actor praised the casting decision and described Pattinson as a perfect choice for the famous British secret agent. However, Pascal also had a request of his own. While discussing the announcement, he jokingly expressed interest in playing a villain in the upcoming Bond film.

Pedro Pascal praises Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond

Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next 007 has become a major talking point among Hollywood celebrities and fans. Joining the conversation, Pedro Pascal expressed his support for the decision while promoting his upcoming project BEHEMOTH!

Speaking about Pattinson’s selection, Pascal said, “Robert Pattinson is a home run. Campaign for Bond villain”

His comment shows that Pascal is impressed with the choice of Pattinson for the iconic role. At the same time, his suggestion about campaigning for the villain’s part added a humorous twist to his reaction.

Pedro Pascal praises the casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond while promoting BEHEMOTH!“Robert Pattinson is a home run. Campaign for Bond villain”📹 apnewsentertainment | instagram https://t.co/27kt3L9xXX — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) November 17, 2026

Pascal did not simply praise the new Bond actor but also appeared interested in becoming part of the franchise himself. His comment about playing a Bond villain was made in a light-hearted manner, rather than as a confirmation of any involvement in the upcoming film.

Robert Pattinson takes over the iconic 007 role

Pattinson has officially been selected to play James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig, who portrayed the character across five films. Craig’s journey as the secret agent began with Casino Royale in 2006 and ended with No Time to Die in 2021.

Pattinson is known for his work in the Twilight franchise, The Batman and several other films that have established him as a versatile actor. His casting has attracted considerable attention, with audiences curious to see how he will approach the legendary character.

The upcoming James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached as producers. The makers have not yet announced the film’s release date.

Pedro Pascal could be an interesting Bond villain

Pascal’s comment has also raised an interesting possibility among fans. The actor has played several memorable characters across films and television, and his interest in the Bond villain role adds another talking point to the casting discussion.

For now, there is no confirmation of Pascal joining the franchise. His remark remains a playful response to Pattinson’s casting, but it has certainly added another interesting angle to the James Bond conversation.