Pete Davidson opens up on fatherhood and why his daughter now comes before everything else

Pete Davidson says becoming a father has changed almost every part of his life, including how he approaches sobriety, personal decisions and his acting career. The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, discussed fatherhood during a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God for Interview Magazine, explaining that the birth of his daughter helped him look at his life and work differently.

Davidson welcomed his daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, with model Elsie Hewitt, 30, in December 2025. The couple had started dating in March 2025 but later separated in May 2026. Despite their breakup, Davidson said he wants his daughter to grow up feeling proud of both her parents and secure in her family background.

“I behave differently now. Every decision is different,” Davidson said while describing how fatherhood has affected him. He added that he hopes Scottie will admire both him and her mother as she grows older. “I want my daughter to be proud of both her parents,” he said. “When she starts going to school and having friends, I want her to be proud of where she’s from, and I want her to be comfortable and feel safe.”

The actor and comedian also said that becoming a father has made him more determined to remain sober. Davidson has spoken publicly about his struggles in the past, and he explained that his daughter has given him an even stronger reason to maintain a clean lifestyle.

“I’m sober now, which is awesome, but it brought into focus that I will do whatever it takes to be here for my daughter,” he said.

Fatherhood has also changed the way Davidson evaluates acting offers. He now considers how long he would be away from Scottie, where a project is being filmed and whether the opportunity is worth the time spent apart from her.

“It’s put things into perspective,” he said. “This s–t we do doesn’t matter that much, really.”

Davidson also spoke about his upcoming film How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch. The thriller follows a group of masked robbers who livestream their crimes. Davidson plays a young father battling lung cancer who follows a Robin Hood type moral compass.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, this is pretty intense social commentary.’ I think that’s a very tricky thing to do right now; no one wants to put their hand in that basket,” he said. The Bodies Bodies Bodies star added, “I definitely would do the same thing for my family. I didn’t feel like my character was doing anything wrong.”

How to Rob a Bank is scheduled for release on Nov. 13.