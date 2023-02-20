scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas.

By News Bureau
Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas
Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas.

She attended Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert. A clip shared on a fan account shows Priyanka grooving at her place dressed in a shimmery silver dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat.

Nick shared several pictures with Priyanka and some solo pictures from the concert on Instagram and captioned it: “Vegas with you”.

Posting his pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: “You are the wings I need to fly away.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ‘Love Again’ and the series ‘Citadel’. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Entertainment Today

