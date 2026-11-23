Global star Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time in Australia’s Gold Coast, where she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bluefly. The actress recently took a break from her busy work schedule to enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the beach with her family on November 22, 2026. Priyanka shared glimpses of her time away from the film sets, giving fans a look at some of the personal moments she has been enjoying during her stay in Australia.

Priyanka Chopra _Pic Courtesy Twitter

Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with family in Australia

Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of her Australia schedule on social media. Her recent pictures and videos show her enjoying the beach, spending time with her daughter Malti Marie and making the most of the scenic location.

Her mother, Madhu Chopra, has also accompanied the family during the stay. The actress has been balancing her shooting commitments with family time, including beach walks and relaxed outings with her daughter.

In an earlier social media post, Priyanka shared several moments from her life in Australia and described the location as a dream destination. The pictures included glimpses of her beach outings, Malti enjoying the sand and moments from the sets of her upcoming film.

Priyanka has also spoken about her fondness for the Gold Coast, where she enjoys being able to spend time outdoors with her daughter while working on film projects.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys an afternoon at the beach with her family on the Gold Coast 22.11.2026 #PriyankaChopraFULL SET : https://t.co/YBo9JwvaXd https://t.co/1BE6sbVXEw — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) November 23, 2026

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Bluefly

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on Bluefly, a science fiction action thriller directed by Nimrod Antal. The film also stars Russell Crowe in a key role.

The story follows a former pilot named Benny and a United Nations interpreter, Myla Reese, played by Priyanka. They join a US special operations team after a high-tech military aircraft goes missing in the Congo.

Bluefly is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. Apart from the Hollywood project, Priyanka will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actress continues to balance her international projects with her work in Indian cinema.