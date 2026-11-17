The makers of Remain have released the trailer of the upcoming film directed by M Night Shyamalan. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor in the lead roles, the film follows an architect whose decision to move to a quiet coastal town leads him into a series of mysterious events. The trailer offers a glimpse of a story that brings together mystery, suspense and supernatural elements.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a reclusive architect who moves into a new house in a coastal town. He hopes to begin a quieter chapter of his life, away from his usual surroundings. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he encounters an intriguing young woman, played by Phoebe Dynevor. Her arrival gradually draws him out of his comfort zone and into a situation that appears to be connected to a dangerous secret surrounding the town.

According to the film’s official description, the story takes the characters into “a deadly mystery that hangs over the town.” While the trailer reveals some details about the central characters, the makers have kept the larger mystery under wraps.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor lead the cast

Apart from Gyllenhaal and Dynevor, Remain also features Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty and Jay O Sanders in important roles. The film is directed by M Night Shyamalan, who has also written the screenplay.

The story is based on the novel of the same name by author Nicholas Sparks. Shyamalan serves as a producer alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Theresa Park. Sparks is associated with the project as an executive producer.

Details about the film’s technical team

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Adolpho Veloso and editor Noëmi Preiswerk. Sam Lisenco has handled production design, while James Newton Howard has composed the music. Gabe Hilfer serves as music supervisor, Caroline Duncan is the costume designer and Douglas Aibel is the casting director.

With Shyamalan directing a story adapted from Sparks’ novel, Remain brings together filmmakers known for different storytelling styles. The trailer introduces the central mystery without revealing how the characters become connected to the events unfolding in the coastal town.