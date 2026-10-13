Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the popular television series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34. His representatives confirmed the news to AFP on Monday. The cause of death had not been publicly disclosed at the time of the announcement. Beyond acting, Mitte was known for his work supporting people with disabilities and promoting better representation in the entertainment industry.

RJ Mitte’s memorable role in Breaking Bad

Mitte joined Breaking Bad in 2008, playing the son of Walter White, the chemistry teacher who turns into a drug kingpin. The series ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013 and became one of television’s most acclaimed dramas.

Mitte lived with cerebral palsy, as did his character on the show. His personal experience helped bring greater authenticity to the role and encouraged conversations about disability representation on screen.

His representative Sean Reilly said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

Reilly also highlighted how Mitte used his public profile to support disability awareness and inclusion. He worked as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting charitable work and community initiatives.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul remember RJ Mitte

Mitte’s Breaking Bad co-stars shared emotional messages following the news of his death.

Bryan Cranston, who played his on screen father Walter White, recalled how young Mitte was when filming began.

“That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor,” Cranston wrote on Instagram.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, also expressed his grief.

“RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also encouraged people to remember that they are loved and not alone.

Dean Norris, who played Mitte’s on screen uncle Hank Schrader, said he was “heartbroken” and remembered looking out for the young actor on set.

💔RJ Mitte, who played Walt Jr. in ‘BREAKING BAD,’ has died at the age of 34 by suicide. #breakingbad #walterjr https://t.co/M1tzUMs0IP — _Shanks.31 (@ShashankPadmas1) October 13, 2026

Marlee Matlin pays tribute to the actor

Actor and disability rights campaigner Marlee Matlin, who appeared alongside Mitte in the documentary Cinemability: The Art of Inclusion, also shared her grief.

“There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP,” she wrote.

Mitte leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond his best known television role, particularly through his efforts to promote inclusion and challenge stereotypes about people with disabilities.