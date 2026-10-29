Marvel has shared a special Diwali message for Indian fans featuring Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, along with an important update about Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming Marvel film will release in India on December 17, one day before its US theatrical debut. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans wish India on Diwali

Marvel India released a festive video featuring Robert Downey Jr, who plays Doctor Doom, and Chris Evans, who returns as Steve Rogers. The actors greeted Indian audiences with a message that also hinted at the darker direction of the upcoming film.

“Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!” The video connects the festival’s theme of new beginnings with Marvel’s next chapter.

Robert Downey Jr opens up about playing Doctor Doom

Robert recently attended Disney’s D23 fan event in the US alongside Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell.

Speaking to Good Morning America about returning to Marvel as a villain, he said, “It was really weird being the guy — everyone else is hanging out, they’re the good heroes, and I’m [in] this mask and this hood. I’m like, ‘They’re all on one side of the camera, and I guess they’re all mad at me or something.”

When asked which MCU character he currently preferred playing, Robert chose Doctor Doom, explaining that the role allowed him to experience the franchise from a different perspective.

Avengers: Doomsday cast and India release date

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together heroes from three different universes to face a major threat. The ensemble includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu and several other familiar Marvel faces.

Stephen McFeely has written the screenplay, while Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz serve as producers. Indian audiences will be able to watch Avengers: Doomsday in theatres from December 17, ahead of its US release.