Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time he will not be playing the much-loved Iron Man. The actor will appear as the villain Victor Von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. In a recently released featurette by Marvel Studios, Downey opened up about his decision to return and revealed that he initially wondered whether there were any surprises left for him in the franchise after his character’s emotional exit in Avengers: Endgame.

The actor explained that he had accepted the ending of Tony Stark’s journey and felt that the character’s story had reached a natural conclusion. However, when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first approached him about returning, Downey took time to consider the possibility.

“I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?’ And I really thought about it and wondered, how many surprises are left?” the actor said.

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom after seven years

Downey played Tony Stark, popularly known as Iron Man, for over a decade. His journey in the MCU began with the 2008 film Iron Man, which introduced audiences to the character and helped establish the franchise. His final appearance as Iron Man came in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where Tony sacrificed himself to save the world.

His appearance in Avengers: Doomsday will mark his return to the MCU after seven years. However, the new role is very different from the character audiences have associated him with for so long. He will play Victor Von Doom, a powerful antagonist whose presence is expected to bring new challenges for the Avengers.

Downey Jr. describes Doctor Doom as a master manipulator

Speaking about his new character, Downey explained what makes Doctor Doom a dangerous opponent. He highlighted the villain’s ability to manipulate situations and people, making him an important part of the film’s conflict.

“Many of these movies are only as good as its villains. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, those levels to the stakes here,” he said.

The actor also spoke about working with the film’s large cast, which includes returning Marvel actors and characters from the X-Men universe.

“It’s such a long bench of talent, and these are people I would do any movie with, eight days a week,” he said.

Robert Downey Jr. on his continued connection with Marvel

Despite having completed his original journey as Iron Man, Downey said he still feels deeply connected to the franchise and understands the responsibility that comes with being part of these films.

“We just keep trying to earn it with every breath. It’s really hard to explain the love I have for this…,” he said.

His comments offer a glimpse into his decision to return to Marvel in a completely different role, seven years after Tony Stark’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.