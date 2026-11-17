Hollywood has its new James Bond, and it is none other than Robert Pattinson! The British actor has officially been chosen to play the iconic secret agent 007 in the next James Bond film, bringing an end to months of speculation about who would succeed Daniel Craig. Amazon MGM Studios announced the news on November 16, 2026, confirming Pattinson as the next actor to take on one of cinema’s most recognised characters.

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker known for Dune and Arrival. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been entrusted with writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Pattinson expressed his excitement about taking on the legendary character, calling it the honour of a lifetime and a dream come true.

Interestingly, his journey to becoming James Bond has been anything but ordinary. From playing a young wizard in Harry Potter to becoming a global sensation with Twilight and eventually wearing the cape of Batman, Pattinson has steadily established himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Here is a look at some of the biggest milestones in Robert Pattinson’s career.

2005: His Big Screen Debut With Harry Potter

Robert Pattinson made his big screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, playing Cedric Diggory. Although it was a supporting role, his performance brought him to the attention of audiences around the world.

The film became an important starting point for his Hollywood journey and introduced him to a massive international audience.

2008: Twilight Turns Him Into A Global Superstar

If Harry Potter introduced Robert Pattinson to audiences, Twilight made him a worldwide sensation. Playing Edward Cullen, the mysterious vampire who falls in love with Bella Swan, Pattinson became a favourite among millions of fans.

The enormous success of the Twilight franchise transformed him into one of the most recognised young actors in Hollywood. The series also established his ability to lead a major film franchise.

2010 To 2012: The Twilight Phenomenon Continues

Pattinson returned as Edward Cullen in the subsequent Twilight films, including New Moon, Eclipse and the two parts of Breaking Dawn. The franchise became a major commercial success and cemented his position as an international star.

However, Pattinson was also keen to explore different characters rather than remain associated with just one successful franchise.

2020: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Pattinson entered another major cinematic universe with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Starring alongside John David Washington, he played Neil, a mysterious and important character in the science fiction action thriller.

The film introduced him to another generation of mainstream moviegoers and strengthened his association with some of Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers.

2022: Becomes The New Batman

Perhaps the biggest indication that Pattinson was ready to take on another iconic character came with Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Taking over the role previously portrayed by actors such as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, Pattinson brought his own interpretation to Bruce Wayne and Batman.

The film was a major milestone in his career and demonstrated his ability to carry another globally recognised franchise.

2026: Robert Pattinson Becomes The New James Bond

And now comes arguably the biggest milestone of his career. On November 16, 2026, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.

He succeeds Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as 007 was in No Time To Die in 2021.

Pattinson will become the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official film series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

From Edward Cullen To Batman And Now James Bond

Robert Pattinson’s journey is particularly interesting because he has successfully moved between very different cinematic worlds. The big question now is how Pattinson will interpret 007 and whether he can bring something fresh to a character that has entertained audiences for more than six decades.

One thing is certain. Hollywood has a new James Bond, and the world will be watching.