robert pattinson to replace daniel craig as james bond? latest casting report sparks speculation

The search for the next James Bond is gaining attention following Daniel Craig’s departure from the popular spy franchise after No Time to Die (2021). Several actors have been linked to the iconic role, and the latest name to enter the conversation is Robert Pattinson. According to recent reports, the Batman star has reportedly undergone a screen test for the role of the British secret agent.

Robert Pattinson reportedly tests for James Bond role

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson completed his screen test in London in late October while working on The Batman: Part II. He joins several actors who have been linked to the coveted 007 role, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor. Nicholas Hoult has also reportedly emerged as another possible contender.

Pattinson’s reported involvement has added a new dimension to the casting discussions. The actor is already known for playing major franchise characters, including Batman, and taking on James Bond would mark another significant role in his career.

Interestingly, Pattinson has also worked with Denis Villeneuve, who is directing the upcoming James Bond film. The two recently collaborated on Dune: Part Three, in which Pattinson plays Scytale. Villeneuve is known for films such as Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune franchise.

Robert Pattinson_Pic Courtesy Imdb

Who are the other contenders for James Bond?

The upcoming film will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise and the first since Amazon MGM Studios took full creative control of the series. Steven Knight, best known for creating Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay, while Villeneuve will direct the film.

Apart from Pattinson, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor are among the actors whose names have featured in casting discussions. Nicholas Hoult has also been mentioned in recent reports.

Daniel Craig last played James Bond in No Time to Die (2021), bringing his five film run as the secret agent to an end.

No official announcement yet

Despite the growing speculation, Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed its choice for the next James Bond. The studio also declined to comment on the latest casting reports.

For now, Robert Pattinson remains one of the reported names in the 007 casting conversation. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to find out who will take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig.