Sandra Huller is attracting early Oscar attention for her performance in Rose, a historical drama that has now released its first trailer. The acclaimed actress is eligible for the Best Actress category at the 2027 Academy Awards, while the film is also expected to keep her name in the Best Supporting Actress conversation. Rose has already received recognition at major film festivals and has been selected by Austria as its entry for the Best International Feature category.

Directed by Markus Schleinzer, Rose is set during the Thirty Years’ War in Germany. The story follows a mysterious soldier who arrives in a quiet Protestant village. The stranger is small in appearance and has a scarred face. He claims that he is the rightful heir to a farm that has been abandoned for years and presents a document to support his claim.

The villagers are initially suspicious of the stranger and his story. However, as time passes, he slowly earns their trust. He presents himself as a hardworking and religious man and becomes part of the community while trying to gain acceptance. Behind this new identity, however, is a much more complicated truth.

The film is based on the story of a person who was born a woman but lived and presented herself as a man while becoming involved in a series of crimes. The mystery surrounding the character forms the central part of the film’s story.

Huller has already received major recognition for her performance. She won the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin Film Festival, while Rose received a Silver Medallion at the Telluride Film Festival.

The film also stars Caro Braun, Marisa Growaldt, Robert Gwisdek and Godehard Giese. The newly released trailer offers a closer look at Huller’s character and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the stranger’s arrival in the village.

Rose is scheduled to release in U.S. theaters on December 11.