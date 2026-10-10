Sacha Baron Cohen has brought back two of his well known comedy characters, Borat and Colonel Erran Morad, in the second trailer for Ali G: Who Iz I?. The film marks his directorial debut and brings back Ali G, the character who became popular for his exaggerated mannerisms and satirical take on society. The trailer arrives as the upcoming film faces criticism and calls for a boycott over allegations that its humour relies on racist stereotypes.

Borat responds to boycott allegations

The AI powered media monitoring platform Newscord has called for a boycott of the film, accusing Baron Cohen of using satire as a “cover for enforcing racist stereotypes.” The controversy is addressed in the new trailer through the return of Borat, the fictional journalist from Kazakhstan played by Baron Cohen.

Appearing in what is presented as a “Special Announcement” from the Kazakhstan Ministry of Information, Borat delivers a warning about the film. He says, “There have been reportings that this film is racist. We have seen it and sadly it is not,” offering a deadpan response to the criticism.

It is not clear whether Borat will appear in the film itself or whether his appearance is limited to promotional material. However, his return brings one of Baron Cohen’s most recognisable characters into the discussion surrounding the new project.

Colonel Erran Morad also returns

Borat is not the only familiar face featured in the trailer. Colonel Erran Morad, the Israeli counterterrorism expert character from Baron Cohen’s series Who Is America?, also makes an appearance. The character appears to lead a training programme involving MAGA supporters who fear immigrants.

The appearance continues Baron Cohen’s use of fictional personalities to explore political divisions, public attitudes and social issues through satire. However, the film’s reception may also depend on how audiences respond to its approach to these subjects.

Ali G returns to cinemas on October 23

Ali G: Who Iz I? is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23. Baron Cohen had previously teased Ali G’s return during the summer when he appeared in character at the Wimbledon finals, attempting to sell as much weed as possible during the match.

The second trailer brings attention back to the character while placing the film’s controversial humour at the centre of the conversation ahead of its theatrical release.