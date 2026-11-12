There is something rather unsettling about what Scarlett Johansson has said about some of the film offers coming her way. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress revealed that she sometimes questions studios about the very need to make certain films. “I don’t know who you’re making this for,” she has reportedly told them, adding that making a film without understanding its intended audience can seem “irresponsible”.

Her larger point is simple. Are filmmakers making something audiences actually want to watch, or are studios getting so carried away with their own ideas that they have stopped asking who will turn up?

Now, Johansson is talking about Hollywood, but I cannot help drawing a parallel with Indian cinema. Isn’t this a question our filmmakers, producers and studios should be asking themselves too?

Consider this. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026, 55% of surveyed Indian cinemagoers identified content quality as a key concern when deciding whether to visit a cinema. More tellingly, 78% of the independent production houses surveyed acknowledged a shortage of quality writers and compelling stories.

When audiences are asking for better content and producers themselves are acknowledging a shortage of compelling stories, shouldn’t the industry be paying closer attention?

There is another interesting dimension. India’s box office collected a record ₹13,395 crore in 2025, but theatrical footfalls declined 6% to 83.2 crore, while average ticket prices rose 20%. That suggests record collections do not necessarily mean more people are coming to theatres.

And audiences are certainly not disappearing. Ormax Media reported that box-office collections between January and September 2026 grew 17% to ₹11,000 crore, with theatrical footfalls also registering growth in the first half of the year.

The question, therefore, is not whether people want to watch films. It is what makes them choose one film over another.

We have also seen how simply extending a successful franchise does not guarantee another hit. Ormax’s analysis shows that franchise films’ share of Hindi cinema’s domestic box office dropped from 50% in 2024 to 33% in 2025, despite more than 20 franchise releases. Familiarity, it seems, is no longer enough.

Of course, filmmaking cannot become an exercise in predicting audience preferences. Cinema needs experimentation, original thinking and the occasional creative gamble. But there is a difference between taking a calculated creative risk and making a film without a clear idea of whom it is intended to reach.

Perhaps the question every producer should ask before approving the next big project is not simply how much it will cost, who will headline it or how spectacular its trailer can be.

Who is this film being made for, and what will make that audience want to watch it in a theatre?

Scarlett Johansson has raised the question in Hollywood. It is equally worth asking in India.