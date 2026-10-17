Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred to a new prison in Pennsylvania following reports that he suffered a head injury while serving his sentence in New Jersey. The move comes days after the rapper was reportedly taken to a hospital, with conflicting accounts emerging about how he was injured.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Combs was transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey to the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, on October 16, 2026. The new facility is a low security prison.

“We can confirm that Sean Combs transferred to FCI Allenwood Low on Friday, October 16, 2026,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Page Six.

The agency also declined to discuss the circumstances behind the transfer, stating, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer.” TMZ was the first to report the move.

Conflicting reports about Diddy’s head injury

As previously reported by Page Six, Combs was taken to a hospital on Saturday after suffering a head injury during his time at the New Jersey facility. Page Six later reported that the 56 year old music executive had hit his head on a bunk bed.

However, TMZ subsequently reported a different account, alleging that Combs was involved in an altercation with Christopher Coke, also known as “Dudus,” and other inmates. The reported dispute was allegedly linked to claims that Combs had access to special privileges behind bars, including massages, alcohol and a cellphone. These allegations have not been independently confirmed.

Combs’ family has strongly denied reports of a physical fight. Loren LoRosa told listeners of “Breakfast Club” that she had spoken to a family member who insisted “there was not a fight at all”. She added that the family was “not 100 percent certain what” caused the injury but maintained “it definitely wasn’t anything crazy.”

The family was also reportedly upset that information about Combs’ hospital visit had become public. His representative previously told Page Six that the team had “no way of independently verifying” the alleged fight and that their primary “concern is for Sean’s health and well-being.”

Diddy’s prison sentence and release date

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution last July and sentenced to 50 months in prison. He is currently scheduled for release on March 2, 2028.