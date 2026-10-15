From love bombing to ghosting, Sense and Sensibility brings Jane Austen into the modern world

Universal Pictures’ Sense and Sensibility, distributed in India by Warner Bros. Pictures India, is set to release in cinemas on 30th October 2026. Based on Jane Austen’s iconic novel, the film offers a new take on the story of love, heartbreak and sisterhood, exploring how relationships and human behaviour remain relevant across generations.

The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, George MacKay and Fiona Shaw. Diana Reid has adapted the screenplay, while Georgia Oakley has directed the film. The producers are Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, India Flint and Jo Wallett.

A classic love story with familiar relationship problems

Sense and Sensibility follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they deal with the loss of their father and the changes in their family’s circumstances. As they adjust to a new life, both sisters face questions about love, social expectations and their future.

Elinor develops feelings for Edward Ferrars, a reserved and thoughtful man, while Marianne finds herself drawn to the charming John Willoughby. The sisters have different approaches to romance, with Elinor relying on logic and Marianne following her emotions. Despite their differences, their close relationship helps them navigate heartbreak, uncertainty and the hope of finding lasting love.

How Jane Austen’s characters reflect modern dating

While Jane Austen wrote her novel long before social media and dating apps existed, the film’s screenwriter Diana Reid found several familiar patterns in the story. Behaviours now described as love bombing and ghosting, for example, are not entirely new. The terminology may have changed, but the emotional experiences behind these behaviours have remained familiar.

“Just because the labels have changed, doesn’t mean that people have,” Reid says.

She adds, “Some of the heartbreak in the novel felt like the kind of thing that you would see someone complain about on TikTok. A lot of her comedy comes from the fact that other people can be really annoying, but it just makes the romances all the more romantic. She essentially says that it is remarkable to find someone who you really like in this world, someone who sees the world the way you do.”

Sense and Sensibility arrives in cinemas on October 30

The new adaptation revisits Austen’s exploration of romantic relationships, personal choices and the bond between sisters. By connecting the novel’s relationship dynamics with the language of modern dating, the film brings a familiar literary story to a new generation of viewers.

Sense and Sensibility will release in Indian cinemas on 30th October 2026.