A24 has released the first teaser for Slayground, an upcoming thriller from writer and director Jeremy Saulnier, known for Rebel Ridge and Green Room. Starring Cory Michael Smith, the film centres on a deadly incident at a Halloween haunted attraction and a man whose role in the tragedy remains unclear. Slayground is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 29, 2027.

A Halloween night ends in multiple deaths

The teaser introduces Michael, played by Cory Michael Smith, a convict forced to revisit the events of Halloween 2024. He was working at the haunted attraction known as Slayground when a night of horror ended with multiple deaths. Michael subsequently went on the run, while a SWAT team became involved in the case.

However, the teaser leaves an important question unanswered. Did Michael commit the killings, or was he blamed for crimes carried out by someone else? As he and other people connected to the incident try to understand what happened, the film appears to build its mystery around the search for the truth behind that night.

The haunted attraction provides the setting for a story involving fear, suspicion and possible mistaken identity. The teaser offers only limited details about the events, leaving viewers to piece together what might have happened.

Jeremy Saulnier returns with an A24 thriller

Saulnier previously directed Rebel Ridge, which helped bring Aaron Pierre wider attention, and the filmmaker has also worked on films such as Green Room. With Slayground, he turns to a Halloween setting where a place designed to frighten visitors becomes connected to a real and deadly incident.

The film was originally expected to arrive in theatres in 2026, but A24 moved its release back by several months. Some moviegoers may already have seen a trailer for the film during theatrical screenings of Resident Evil.

Slayground release date and cast

Alongside Cory Michael Smith, the film stars Chase Sui Wonders, Young Mazino and Stephen Root. A24 has scheduled Slayground for a theatrical release on January 29, 2027.

The first teaser establishes the central mystery without revealing whether Michael is responsible for the deaths. The film’s story is expected to explore the events of Halloween 2024 and the question of who was really behind the killings.