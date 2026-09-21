Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make a stylish appearance at Patrick Mahomes’ birthday celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out together over the weekend as they continued settling into life as newlyweds. The couple attended Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ birthday celebration on Saturday and were spotted arriving at Kelce and Mahomes’ 1587 Prime steakhouse in Missouri.

Swift looked stylish in a strapless black dress paired with high heels as she entered the restaurant. She walked in first before waiting for Kelce to join her. The couple then held hands, while Swift was seen smiling at someone off camera. Kelce opted for a more relaxed outfit, wearing a short sleeved button up shirt with matching shorts and sneakers.

The celebration was held for Mahomes, who turned 31 on Sept. 17. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared several moments from the weekend on Instagram. She posted a picture of the couple standing together in front of balloons that read “31.”

“I loveeeee you,” Brittany wrote while sharing the picture.

She also shared a special birthday tribute featuring Mahomes and their three children, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1.

“Happy Birthday Babe!! You mean the world to us 🥹🫶🏼,” she wrote. “Hope you feel so special and loved today but truly everyday you’re so special to us! The heart of our family, we love you the MOST! ❤️.”

Swift has continued to support Kelce following their wedding in July. Last Monday, she attended her husband’s first Kansas City Chiefs game since their wedding. During the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Swift was spotted chatting with actor Tom Cruise in a VIP suite.

Cruise later spoke about their conversation during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

“She was bringing the football. First of all, she’s a genius,” the “Top Gun” actor said.

“I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right,” he added while referring to Kelce. “Everybody there in that booth.”

An insider previously told Page Six that Swift and Kelce, both 36, are adjusting to their new routine as a married couple. “Taylor has been pouring herself into writing new music and is incredibly inspired creatively,” the insider said. “Songwriting has been her main focus, and she’s really excited about what’s taking shape.”

The source added that Kelce remains focused on his NFL career. “Travis is completely dialed in on this NFL season right now,” the source said. “He’s focused on football, his team and having the best season he possibly can.”