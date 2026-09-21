Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce’s touchdown with an adorable ‘That’s my husband!’

Taylor Swift was once again in the stands cheering for husband Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. During the team’s primetime game, Swift was seen celebrating after Kelce scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 13 yard score, giving the Chiefs an early moment to celebrate. Swift’s reaction quickly drew attention as she appeared proud and excited while watching her husband make the play.

Swift attended the game wearing a red Chiefs tank top and was seated alongside her parents and Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother. The family shared the moment from the stands as Kelce celebrated his touchdown on the field. Swift’s appearance marked her second Chiefs game since she and Kelce got married in July 2026, adding another family moment to the evening.

The touchdown also came with a notable NFL milestone for Kelce. With the play, he passed Marshall Faulk to become the NFL’s all time leader in yards after catch. The achievement added another significant statistic to Kelce’s career as he continued his run with the Chiefs.

“ESSE É O MEU MARIDO!” 💍 pic.twitter.com/cGk3808fNS — Taylor Swift Brasil (@taylorswiftbr) September 21, 2026

Swift and Kelce have continued to attract attention both on and off the field, particularly during Chiefs games. Since their relationship became public, Swift’s appearances at Kelce’s games have regularly become part of the wider conversation around the NFL and celebrity culture. However, the latest game was also notable for the family setting, with Swift watching alongside her parents and Donna Kelce.

The moment between the couple came during an important game for the Chiefs, with Kelce contributing directly on the field while Swift celebrated from the stands. The combination of his touchdown, his NFL record and Swift’s reaction made the play one of the most talked about moments from the game.

For Swift, the evening was less about a performance or appearance and more about supporting Kelce from the stands. Her visible reaction to his touchdown captured the personal side of the football star’s latest milestone.