Red is returning to the big screen, but his biggest challenge this time is not fighting enemies. The trailer of The Angry Birds Movie 3 introduces a new phase in the character’s life as he struggles with fatherhood while another danger threatens Bird Island. The animated film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 23, just in time for the holiday season.

Jason Sudeikis returns as the voice of Red, who is now married to Silver, voiced by Rachel Bloom. The couple have three children, and Red is finding it difficult to understand their different personalities. While he tries to keep up with his adventurous son, he also struggles to connect with his independent teenage daughter.

Red’s family life brings a new challenge

The film introduces two older children, June, voiced by Emma Myers, and Glider, voiced by Walker Scobell. Seven year old Psalm West makes his film debut as baby Olly. The family also has an unusual pet named Fuzzy, a spider with 10 limbs, voiced by James Austin Johnson.

Things become even more complicated when Red asks his old friends Chuck, voiced by Josh Gad, and Bomb, voiced by Danny McBride, to look after the children. Their babysitting duties lead to a disco related mess, adding another problem for Red to handle.

However, the family drama soon takes a serious turn when Bird Island faces the threat of destruction. Red must bring together his family and old friends to protect their home.

How the Angry Birds reached their third film

The franchise began with The Angry Birds Movie in 2016, inspired by the popular mobile game. The first film followed Red, Chuck and Bomb as they tried to stop green pigs from stealing the birds’ eggs.

In The Angry Birds Movie 2, the birds and pigs joined forces to fight Zeta, an eagle who planned to destroy both their islands. Leslie Jones voiced Zeta, while Bill Hader played Leonard, the leader of the pigs.

The third film brings the focus back to Red and his changing family life, while continuing the franchise’s theme of friendship and teamwork. Along with familiar characters, the new story explores the challenges of parenting and protecting the people who matter most.