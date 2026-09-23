The Beast trailer: Samuel L. Jackson faces a deadly coup from behind the wheel

The upcoming action thriller The Beast puts Samuel L. Jackson behind the wheel of the most heavily protected car in the United States. The film follows the President of the United States as he is forced to take control of the presidential limousine after a militia of unidentified attackers launches a coordinated coup.

The story begins with a major threat against the US government. During the attack, the President finds himself in an unusual position. Instead of being protected from a distance, he has to drive the presidential limousine himself while trying to survive the crisis around him.

The vehicle, known as The Beast, is more than a presidential transport. As the situation becomes increasingly dangerous, the President discovers that the limousine has highly classified offensive capabilities that can be used against the attackers. He has to understand and use these hidden features while trying to stay alive.

Samuel L. Jackson plays the President, while Joel Kinnaman also stars in the film. The story also involves an injured Secret Service agent who the President is trying to protect. At the same time, he needs to find his wife and deal with the wider threat facing the country.

The film’s central idea turns the familiar image of the presidential limousine into the setting for an action driven survival story. The President is not simply being transported to safety. He is forced to take control of the vehicle and use everything it has to offer while facing an organised attack.

The film also draws attention to the relationship between the President and his injured Secret Service agent as they try to survive the crisis. Their struggle takes place against a larger attempt to overthrow the US government.

The Beast stars Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman and is scheduled to arrive exclusively in theatres on October 9. The film combines a political crisis with an action story centred on the presidential limousine and its secret capabilities.

With the President behind the wheel, the film asks what happens when the person normally protected by The Beast is forced to become its driver and use it to fight back.