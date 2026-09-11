The Cat in the Hat trailer: Bill Hader brings the iconic character back in a wild new adventure

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has released a new trailer for The Cat in the Hat, giving fans a fresh look at the upcoming animated movie. The film marks Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s first full length feature and will arrive in theaters and IMAX on November 6, 2026.

Bill Hader voices the famous Dr. Seuss character in the new movie. This version of the Cat in the Hat has a different job from simply creating chaos. He works for the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, an organization that sends him to help children who are going through difficult situations.

His latest assignment takes him to two siblings, Gabby and Sebastian, who are struggling after moving to a new town. The Cat is expected to help the children feel better and adjust to their new surroundings. However, his habit of taking every situation too far soon creates a problem.

The Cat risks losing his magical hat if he fails to complete his latest mission. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the trouble that follows as the character attempts to help the siblings while dealing with his own unpredictable ways.

The film is directed by Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni, who also wrote the screenplay. Animation is being handled by DNEG.

Hader leads a large voice cast that includes Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Tituss Burgess, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell and Tiago Martinez.

The movie received attention at this summer’s Annecy Festival, where footage from the project was shown during a Work in Progress presentation and received a strong response.

Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern are producing the film, while animation veteran Dan Molina serves as editor. Lorne Balfe is composing the score.

The Cat in the Hat is being positioned as an important release for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. The movie will bring the familiar Dr. Seuss character to the big screen in a new story centered on imagination, family and a magical mission.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters and IMAX on November 6, 2026.