Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to lead The Exorcist: Martyrs, a new horror film directed by Mike Flanagan. The filmmaker and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor unveiled the film’s trailer at New York Comic Con, offering a glimpse of a story that combines gruesome murders with the possibility of demonic forces. The film follows Johansson as a homicide detective investigating a series of killings that may have a supernatural explanation.

The Exorcist: Martyrs trailer reveals a chilling mystery

The trailer shows a series of killings taking place inside a church. As the investigation progresses, Johansson’s character begins to question whether the suspects who previously claimed to be possessed by Satan were telling the truth. The case forces the detective to consider the possibility that the crimes may involve something beyond ordinary human behaviour.

Flanagan has written, directed and produced the film. He has described it as the scariest film of his career and said the team wanted to take the long running horror franchise in a different direction.

Why The Exorcist: Martyrs is different from The Exorcist: Believer

The new film will not be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer, released in 2023. Universal acquired the rights to develop a planned new trilogy in 2021 for USD 400 million.

The project marks Flanagan’s fourth collaboration with Blumhouse, following Oculus (2013), Hush (2016) and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016).

The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Lane and Jacobi Jupe, known for his role in Hamnet.

Production team and release plans

The film is a Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment production, in association with Flanagan’s Red Room Pictures. Trevor Macy returns as a producer through Intrepid Pictures, while Alexandra Magistro serves as an executive producer for Red Room Pictures. Topher Merrill and John Baden executive produce for Morgan Creek Entertainment.

Macy, Karl Frankenfield, David Robinson and Roy Lee are also producers. Jason Blum serves as a producer, while Ryan Turek is an executive producer for Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

The film’s release has been pushed to 2027 following production delays.

The legacy of the original Exorcist

Directed by William Friedkin, the original The Exorcist was released in 1973. It followed a mother, played by Ellen Burstyn, who sought help from Catholic priests to free her 12 year old daughter, played by Linda Blair, from a demon.

The horror classic earned USD 441 million worldwide and received 10 Academy Award nominations. With Johansson leading a new story, The Exorcist: Martyrs brings the franchise back to theatres with a different mystery at its centre.