Tom And Jerry Forbidden Compass trailer: Tom and Jerry get trapped in a time travel adventure

The trailer for Tom And Jerry Forbidden Compass has been released, introducing another adventure featuring the much loved rivalry between Tom and Jerry. The upcoming animated film takes the iconic cat and mouse duo into an unusual time travel story after they accidentally get caught up in a mysterious event inside a museum.

The story begins when Tom and Jerry find themselves travelling through time. Their unexpected journey takes them into different situations and brings them face to face with a group of new and intriguing companions. As they try to understand what has happened and find their way through the changing circumstances, the duo becomes involved in a larger mystery.

Tom and Jerry face a mysterious threat

While Tom and Jerry are known for their constant rivalry and comic battles, Tom And Jerry Forbidden Compass places them in a story that goes beyond their usual chase. Their time travel adventure eventually leads to a final showdown involving mysterious forces. The trailer gives a glimpse of the unusual situations they encounter while travelling through different points in time.

The film combines the familiar Tom and Jerry characters with a new adventure built around time travel, mystery and unexpected encounters. The story also introduces several new characters who join the duo during their journey.

Gang Zhang directs the film

Tom And Jerry Forbidden Compass is directed and written by Gang Zhang. Ruoqing Fu, Jasmine Gao, Shaojing Yang, Huixia Zhang and Bofei Chen have produced the film.

The voice cast includes John Shang, Yifei Ruan, Kyle McCarley, Brent Mukai, Cory Yee, Todd Haberkorn, Ryan Garcia, Miya Kodama, Andrew Kishino, Eduardo de los Reyes and Andrew Grace.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 23rd October 2026. With Tom and Jerry at the centre of a story involving a museum, time travel, new companions and mysterious forces, the film presents a different setting for the classic characters while keeping their familiar rivalry at its heart.