Musician Tommy Mars, best known for playing keyboards with legendary musician Frank Zappa, has died at the age of 75. The news of his passing was shared by his former bandmate and bassist Arthur Barrow in a Facebook post on Thursday. Mars was an important part of Zappa’s band during the late 1970s and early 1980s and contributed to several of the musician’s well-known albums.

Announcing the news, Barrow paid tribute to his former colleague and friend. “I am sorry to say that the great Tommy Mars passed away,” Barrow, 74, wrote. “He was a great musician and a good friend. Rest in peace, Tommy.”

Frank Zappa’s Longtime Keyboardist Tommy Mars Dies At 75, Former Bandmate Arthur Barrow Announces Death 2

Following the announcement, fans took to the comments section to express their sadness and remember Mars’ contribution to music. One fan described him as “one of the best keyboardists Zappa ever had.” Others called him a “brilliant man,” “one of a kind” and “a musical genius.” Another fan described his passing as “a huge loss,” while someone else remembered how he “made me smile.”

Born Thomas Mariano, Mars joined Frank Zappa as a keyboardist in 1977 and remained associated with his band until 1984. Zappa, who died in 1993 at the age of 52, was known for his experimental approach to music, and Mars became part of the group during an important period in the musician’s career.

Tommy Mars’ journey to Frank Zappa’s band

Before joining Zappa, Mars studied music education at Hartt College of Music in Connecticut. During his time there, he became part of a band with fellow student and percussionist Ed Mann. The association eventually helped him get an opportunity to audition for Zappa.

In a 1991 interview, Mars recalled how he learned about the audition opportunity from Mann, who was living in Southern California at the time. Mann informed him that Zappa was looking for musicians for a new band.

Recalling the experience, Mars said, “The only Zappa song I knew was ‘King Kong’ because Ed and I used to play it.” He also described his audition as “the worst possible audition.” According to Mars, Zappa was dealing with a toothache that day and asked him to perform alone. The situation left Mars feeling as though he was “on a sinking ship.”

However, the audition eventually took an unexpected turn. Mars asked Zappa whether he could improvise instead of continuing with the planned performance. Zappa looked up and responded, “That’s the first good thing you’ve done today. Let’s go for it.”

That moment helped Mars move forward in the audition process and eventually become part of Zappa’s band.

His musical contribution and work beyond Zappa

During his years with Frank Zappa, Tommy Mars contributed to several albums, including “Sheik Yerbouti,” “Joe’s Garage” and “You Are What You Is.” His keyboard performances became part of the band’s distinctive sound, which blended rock, jazz, experimental music and unconventional arrangements.

After his time with Zappa, Mars continued exploring different musical opportunities. He also worked with guitarist Steve Vai, who had previously been part of Zappa’s band, and later took up music teaching.

Although he spent several years performing alongside one of music’s most distinctive artists, Mars built his own identity as a musician through his keyboard skills and creative approach.

Following news of his death, tributes from fans have highlighted the lasting impression he made during his years with Zappa. His contributions to some of the musician’s memorable recordings continue to remain an important part of that musical legacy.