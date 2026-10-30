Victorian Psycho: Maika Monroe’s gothic horror film to release in Indian cinemas on this date

PVRINOX Pictures is bringing Victorian Psycho to Indian cinemas on November 20, 2026. Set in 1858, the film combines gothic horror, dark humour and psychological mystery. The story takes place in a remote Victorian manor where strange events begin to raise questions about the people living and working there.

A governess arrives at a manor full of secrets

The film follows Winifred Notty, an unusual young governess who arrives at Ensor House to teach the children of the household. At first, her new position appears to be a regular job. However, the situation soon takes a disturbing turn when members of the manor’s staff begin to disappear under mysterious circumstances.

As the disappearances continue, suspicion grows among those living at Ensor House. Winifred’s behaviour and the secrets surrounding her become central to the mystery. The manor, which initially appears to be a place of work and learning, gradually becomes the setting for a story filled with uncertainty and danger.

The film explores the difference between appearances and reality, leaving questions about who can be trusted and what may be hidden behind the household’s seemingly ordinary life.

Maika Monroe and Thomasin McKenzie lead the cast

Directed by Zachary Wigon and written by Virginia Feito, Victorian Psycho features Maika Monroe, Thomasin McKenzie, Ruth Wilson and Jason Isaacs in key roles.

The film is set against the backdrop of Victorian England, using the atmosphere of an old manor and the mystery surrounding its residents to build tension. Along with its horror elements, the story includes dark humour and psychological twists, giving it a different approach to the genre.

Rather than relying only on frightening moments, the film centres on the characters, their behaviour and the growing suspicion surrounding the events at Ensor House. The unexplained disappearances form the main mystery, while Winifred’s arrival raises further questions about what is really happening inside the manor.

Victorian Psycho set for an India release

Victorian Psycho will arrive in Indian cinemas on November 20, 2026, with PVRINOX Pictures bringing the film to local audiences.

Its combination of gothic horror, dark humour and psychological mystery places it among the international genre films coming to Indian theatres this year. The central story of a mysterious governess and a household troubled by unexplained disappearances sets up a suspenseful tale in which the truth behind the manor’s secrets remains at the heart of the narrative.