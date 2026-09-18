War trailer: Sienna Miller and Dominic West face a bitter divorce battle

HBO and Sky have released the trailer for War, an upcoming London set drama centred on a high profile divorce that quickly turns into a fierce legal battle. Created by George Kay, the series follows the bitter separation of actor Carla Duval, played by Sienna Miller, and tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson, played by Dominic West. As the couple prepares to end their marriage, their personal conflict becomes a major legal fight involving two rival law firms.

The trailer gives a glimpse into a world where love, money, reputation and legal strategy become closely connected. Carla and Morgan are not simply dealing with the end of their relationship. Both sides appear ready to use every possible tactic to gain an advantage. Their lawyers also become deeply involved, turning the divorce into a contest where winning seems more important than reaching a peaceful settlement.

Set in London, War explores the pressure and tension that can emerge when a private relationship becomes a public legal dispute. The story follows both parties as they attempt to protect their interests while facing the emotional and professional consequences of their separation. The involvement of rival law firms adds another layer to the drama, with legal tactics and personal rivalries becoming part of the larger conflict.

Sienna Miller and Dominic West lead the cast as the estranged couple. The series also stars Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Archie Renaux, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens, Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Emma Laird, Aran Murphy, Shaheen Jafargholi, Akiya Henry and Honor Swinton Byrne, among others.

The upcoming series appears to combine relationship drama with legal tension, showing how a divorce between two high profile individuals can become increasingly complicated. With both sides determined to come out on top, the trailer sets up a story filled with personal clashes, courtroom strategy and calculated moves.

War will premiere on October 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max in the United States. The series will also be available on Sky in the United Kingdom. Created by George Kay, the show looks at how far people and their legal teams may go when love turns into a battle for control.