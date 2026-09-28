Focus Features has released a new trailer for Werwulf, giving viewers a closer look at the medieval village and the frightening curse at the centre of Robert Eggers’ upcoming horror film. The new footage shows a violent attack, a search for the cause of a mysterious sickness and a farmer facing a terrifying transformation. The film is set in 13th-century England and follows a man who turns into a monstrous creature.

The trailer also focuses on the family caught in the middle of the growing danger. Lily-Rose Depp plays the farmer’s wife, who seeks help as fear spreads through the village. The situation becomes more serious when a king’s envoy arrives in the countryside. Although the creature is shown only briefly, the footage suggests that the threat goes beyond the farmer’s personal struggle and puts the entire community at risk.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the farmer, while Willem Dafoe appears as a knight tasked with dealing with the wolves in the countryside. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dafoe’s character gives an order to kill every wolf. The trailer shows the hunt led by the king’s envoy, while offering only short glimpses of the creature’s appearance. The limited views leave the full nature of the threat largely hidden.

Werwulf is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres on December 25, 2026, according to Focus Features. The studio has not announced a separate streaming release date for the film.

The movie also brings together Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, who previously appeared together in Eggers’ 2024 film Nosferatu. The director is known for films such as The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman, which explore horror, history and unsettling human experiences.

With Werwulf, Eggers returns to historical horror, this time focusing on a rural community facing a threat shaped by folklore and fear. The newly released trailer introduces the film’s central mystery, the family’s struggle and the hunt for the creature ahead of its Christmas 2026 theatrical release.