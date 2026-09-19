World War Z 2: Brad Pitt returns as Paramount revives zombie franchise

Paramount’s long-delayed World War Z sequel has finally gained substantial momentum, with Brad Pitt officially returning as Gerry Lane and Edward Berger, director of All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave, set to direct. The development comes five months after Paramount announced at CinemaCon that a new World War Z was in active development.

Brad Pitt will also produce through Plan B Entertainment alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, while Berger will executive produce. Dennis Kelly is writing the screenplay. According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg have made the project a priority under the studio’s new leadership.

The sequel has been in development for more than a decade. David Fincher was previously attached to direct with Brad Pitt returning, but that version stalled over budget concerns and was eventually abandoned. The current project represents a fresh creative configuration rather than a revival of Fincher’s version.

The commercial significance is evident. The 2013 original, directed by Marc Forster and starring Pitt as former UN investigator Gerry Lane, grossed more than $540 million worldwide, giving Paramount an established global franchise with Pitt at its centre.

Berger’s involvement also reunites him with Pitt following their recent collaboration on The Riders. The sequel’s plot remains under wraps, and Paramount has not announced a production start date, release date or additional cast.

After years of stalled attempts, World War Z 2 now has its lead star, director and writer in place, making this the most concrete movement yet on the franchise since the original film’s 2013 release.