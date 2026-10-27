Zendaya made an appearance at game five of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Monday night, October 26, in San Francisco, California. The 30 year old Dune star attended the match between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center, where fans spotted her cheering for the Valkyries.

Her appearance quickly caught the attention of spectators, adding a celebrity moment to an important game in the women’s basketball finals.

Zendaya gets noticed by fans at Chase Center

According to a report by SFGate, Zendaya was seen supporting the Golden State Valkyries during the game. Photographs showed her holding one of the team’s inflatable thundersticks, which were handed out to spectators.

Fans also reacted when she appeared on the arena’s jumbotron. Her presence became one of the talking points among people attending the match.

Zendaya was spotted cheering on the Golden State Valkyries at game five of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Monday night!#Zendaya #WNBA Photos: Getty Images https://t.co/ZwVrlCTwLy — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 27, 2026

The visit came just days after Zendaya was reportedly seen watching her nephew compete in a high school football game in Folsom. Her recent sporting event appearances have offered a glimpse of how she spends time away from her film commitments.

E-40, Megan Rapinoe and Chris Paul also attend

Zendaya was not the only familiar face at the WNBA Finals. Rapper E-40, former footballer Megan Rapinoe and basketball star Chris Paul were also among the celebrities attending the game.

The presence of well known names brought additional attention to the matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. The WNBA Finals have continued to attract interest from sports fans and entertainment personalities alike.

Ballhalla makes #Zendaya holla! 🗣️💜The star was spotted living her best life in the stands at tonight’s @wnba Finals, rooting for the @valkyries, of course. https://t.co/LtoiaamPhI — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) October 27, 2026

Zendaya’s upcoming film projects

Zendaya has a busy schedule with several major projects. Her recent and upcoming work includes The Odyssey, The Drama and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She is also preparing for the release of Dune: Part Three.

A recent report suggested that she could campaign for a Best Actress nomination at the 2027 Oscars. However, the report has not established that a nomination is guaranteed.

It was also recently announced that Zendaya will star in a new science fiction film from A24, directed by Alex Garland. Further details about the project are expected as production information becomes available.

For now, her appearance at the WNBA Finals has given fans another glimpse of the actor outside her work on screen.