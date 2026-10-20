Emma Watson made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles over the weekend, stepping out for an exclusive after-party linked to the 2026 Academy Museum Gala. The 36-year-old actress, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, was spotted arriving at Chateau Marmont on Saturday night, October 17. The gathering was hosted by Giorgio Armani and brought together guests from the entertainment and fashion industries.

For the occasion, Watson wore a black coat over a sparkling black dress featuring lace details and a high slit. Her outfit offered a glamorous look for the evening, while her brief appearance drew attention because the actress is not frequently seen at major Hollywood events.

Emma Watson misses the gala red carpet

Although Watson attended the after-party, it remains unclear whether she was present at the main Academy Museum Gala earlier that evening. She did not walk the event’s red carpet and was not seen in the available photographs taken inside the gala.

Her appearance at Chateau Marmont therefore became a talking point among fans interested in her occasional outings. The actress has largely kept a low profile compared with many other stars, making her appearances at industry gatherings particularly noticeable.

Recent appearances at high profile events

Watson has attended other notable events in recent months. In September, she joined several celebrities at the opening night party for George Lucas’ Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Emma Watson arriving at Giorgio Armani’s party at Chateau Marmont [October 18, 2026] All photos at https://t.co/BCyluRCRpU#emmawatson https://t.co/CQPsRlNDcn — 🕸🍂 Emma Watson Updates 🍂🕸 (@EmWatsonUpdates) October 19, 2026

Earlier in the summer, the actress also took part in a Business Forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife in London, where she appeared alongside Prince William.

During that event, Watson shared a story from her Harry Potter years about a moment when she mistakenly believed someone had invaded her privacy by photographing her. The incident turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Watson rose to international fame through the Harry Potter franchise and later appeared in films including Little Women. Alongside her acting career, she has participated in discussions and initiatives related to social issues and wildlife conservation.

Her latest appearance at the Academy Museum Gala after-party has once again brought attention to the actress, with her black lace outfit becoming a notable part of the evening.