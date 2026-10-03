Andrew Garfield is continuing to grow his hair out, and his latest appearance in London shows that his locks have become even longer. The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was spotted leaving the Radio 1Xtra studios after an interview about his latest movie The Uprising on Friday morning (October 2) in London, England. Garfield kept his look casual for the appearance, wearing a gray jacket with matching pants, black boots, a green baseball hat and sunglasses. His long hair was clearly visible as he made his way out of the studios, once again drawing attention to the style he has been maintaining for several months.

Garfield has been growing his hair for nearly a year now. The actor first attracted attention for the longer hairstyle during earlier public appearances, and he has continued with the look despite going through what he described as an awkward stage while his hair was growing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from August, the Amazing Spider Man actor explained that he had decided to enjoy the longer hairstyle after getting past that difficult phase. “You know what, I got through the awkward stage, and now I’m like: ‘I’ve earned this, I’m gonna enjoy it for as long as I can handle it,’” he said. His latest appearance suggests that Garfield is still comfortable with the change and has no immediate plans to return to his shorter hairstyle.

The longer hair also comes as Garfield promotes The Uprising, in which he plays the leader of a rebellion against the rule of King Richard II. The story is set around the true events of the Uprising that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood. Garfield’s character brings together an army of ordinary people to challenge the King and fight for justice.

While The Uprising has already been released in the United States for several weeks, the film is scheduled to reach UK audiences on October 9. Garfield’s London appearance comes shortly before that release, giving fans another look at his current style while he continues his promotional interviews for the historical film.