Angelina Jolie spotted with sons Pax and Knox in rare public outing, here’s what caught attention

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was recently spotted enjoying a rare public outing with two of her sons, Pax and Knox. The actress was seen spending time with them during a casual outing, drawing attention to the family as reports about the children of Jolie and her former husband Brad Pitt continue to make headlines.

Jolie, 51, kept her look simple yet elegant for the outing. She wore a brown trench coat paired with grey trousers and completed her appearance with sunglasses and an oversized white handbag.

Her sons also opted for comfortable outfits. Pax, 22, kept a low profile in a black sweatshirt, matching sweatpants and a baseball cap. His younger brother Knox, 18, was dressed in brown trousers and a white T-shirt.

The public appearance comes at a time when reports surrounding the surnames of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children have attracted attention. According to reports, if Knox decides to follow through with the move, he would become the fifth of their children to legally remove the surname Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children and surname reports

Brad Pitt, 62, and Angelina Jolie share six children together. Their family includes Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Over the years, some of their children have made headlines over their decisions regarding the Pitt surname. The latest reports have brought renewed attention to the subject, with speculation about whether Knox could also consider a similar decision.

However, the possibility of Knox legally changing his surname should not be treated as a confirmed development. There has been no official confirmation in the information provided that he has completed or formally initiated such a change.

Angelina Jolie enjoys a dinner outing with sons Knox and Pax in West Hollywood 10.11.2026 X98 #AngelinaJolieFULL SET : https://t.co/CP36kG6GaX https://t.co/3W51FksmCr — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) November 10, 2026

Angelina Jolie’s family outings draw attention

Jolie has generally kept her family life away from unnecessary public attention, making her occasional appearances with her children a talking point. Her latest outing with Pax and Knox has once again brought interest to the family, particularly amid continuing reports about the former couple’s children and their individual choices.

Angelina Jolie enjoys a dinner outing with sons Knox and Pax in West Hollywood 10.11.2026 X98 #AngelinaJolieFULL SET : https://t.co/CP36kG6GaX https://t.co/3W51FksmCr — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) November 10, 2026

The actress and Pitt’s family developments continue to attract media attention even years after their separation.