Anne Hathaway’s denim on denim look becomes a talking point at Moncler opening

Anne Hathaway made a stylish appearance at the opening of Moncler’s new flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The actress caught attention with her denim on denim outfit, choosing a coordinated look that stood out among the guests at the high profile fashion event. Her appearance added a Hollywood touch to the opening, which brought together personalities from the worlds of entertainment and fashion.

Hathaway’s outfit featured denim pieces worn together, showing how the classic material can be styled in a modern and polished way. The denim on denim trend has remained a popular choice in fashion, and the actress gave it her own take for the New York event. Rather than opting for a traditional evening gown or heavily embellished ensemble, she went with a more relaxed yet carefully styled look.

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman enjoy a stylish date night at the Moncler Flagship Opening in New York City. #AnneHathaway #AdamShulman #Moncler pic.twitter.com/9Yob1MkLYo — Actress Queens (@actresscwens) September 12, 2026

The event marked the opening of Moncler’s Fifth Avenue flagship, a major retail location for the luxury outerwear brand in one of New York’s best known shopping areas. The store opening attracted attention from fashion followers and industry guests, with Hathaway among the notable names attending the occasion.

Known for her roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Les Misérables and The Intern, Hathaway has frequently drawn attention for her fashion choices at public appearances. Her latest look once again showed her ability to balance comfort and sophistication while choosing an outfit that suited the occasion.

The denim on denim styling also highlighted the actress’s preference for looks that feel current without appearing overly complicated. By pairing denim separates, Hathaway offered a simple but eye catching fashion moment at the Moncler event. Her appearance in New York is likely to attract attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts who regularly follow celebrity style and red carpet trends.

The Moncler flagship opening comes as luxury fashion brands continue to expand their presence in major global shopping destinations. With Hathaway attending, the event became another notable gathering where celebrity fashion and the luxury retail world came together.