Ariana Grande makes red carpet debut with Ricky Alvarez after rekindling romance, see their loved-up appearance

Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez made their first red carpet appearance together since reportedly rekindling their relationship. The singer and actress attended the world premiere of Focker In-Law at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Wednesday, November 11. The couple attracted attention as they posed together and shared affectionate moments in front of the cameras.

Ariana, 33, was seen smiling at Ricky, 35, as he wrapped his arm around her waist. The two looked comfortable together while posing for photographs, giving fans a glimpse of their relationship during the public appearance.

Ariana Grande’s premiere look grabs attention

For the occasion, Ariana chose a floor-length ivory and grey checked gown. The dress featured delicate straps, a scooped neckline and white floral detailing across its fitted bodice. Its dropped waist opened into a full, gathered skirt that reached the floor.

She completed her look with her brunette hair styled in a neat updo, decorated with an ivory bow and long ribbons. Sparkling drop earrings, pink eye makeup and glossy rose-coloured lipstick added to her overall appearance.

Ricky also kept his outfit simple for the premiere. He wore a black blazer over an open-necked white shirt, paired with dark blue jeans featuring turned-up hems. A black belt with a gold-tone buckle and brown leather boots completed his look.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez make their red carpet debut at the ‘Focker-In-Law’ NYC premiere! https://t.co/xKQnW7Gn5H — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 12, 2026

Ariana and Ricky’s relationship goes back to 2015

The couple’s appearance is particularly notable because their relationship dates back nearly a decade. Ariana and Ricky first met when he worked as a dancer during her Honeymoon Tour.

The two began dating in 2015 but reportedly separated the following year. Despite their breakup, they continued to remain on friendly terms.

Their recent reunion has brought renewed attention to their personal lives. Their appearance at the Focker In-Law premiere marks an important public moment in their relationship, as they walked the red carpet together for the first time since reportedly getting back together.

While both have maintained their individual careers over the years, their latest appearance has once again brought their relationship into the spotlight.