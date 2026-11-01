Barbara Palvin turns into Oogie Boogie for Sprouse House Halloween party

Barbara Palvin brought a popular animated movie character to life at the first official Sprouse House Halloween party, hosted by her husband Dylan Sprouse in Los Angeles on October 31. The model and actor dressed as Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, choosing a detailed costume that recreated the character’s unusual appearance. Dylan joined her for the celebration in a formal black outfit, and the couple posed together at the event.

Barbara Palvin’s Oogie Boogie transformation

Palvin’s costume featured bright green makeup, a burlap hat, a zigzag dress and matching green boots. The look was inspired by Oogie Boogie, the sack-like villain from Tim Burton’s animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas. The character is known for his unusual appearance and playful yet slightly frightening personality.

Palvin’s outfit included several details that helped recreate the character’s look. Her green makeup and costume brought together the familiar colours and textures associated with Oogie Boogie. The model’s transformation soon became a talking point among fans, with several praising her choice and calling her the ‘Queen of Halloween’.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse’s Halloween Party. https://t.co/9Dz1AzX7tX — 21 (@21metgala) November 1, 2026

Dylan Sprouse joins her for the Halloween celebration

Dylan Sprouse complemented his wife’s colourful costume with a sharp black pinstripe suit and an oversized bow tie. The couple posed together at the party, marking the occasion with coordinated Halloween looks that took very different approaches.

The event was also special because it was the first official Sprouse House Halloween party hosted by the couple. Their appearance brought attention to both their costumes and the celebration.

Months of planning went into the costume

Palvin’s Oogie Boogie look was reportedly the result of months of planning. The couple had considered several costume ideas before settling on the final choice. Their discussions also included options for their young daughter, making the planning a family activity.

Halloween has become an occasion for celebrities to experiment with elaborate costumes and familiar characters from films and popular culture. Palvin’s transformation stood out for its close attention to Oogie Boogie’s distinctive appearance, while Dylan’s classic suit offered a simple contrast to her colourful outfit.