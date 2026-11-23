Supermodel Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Nathan Lacy are drawing attention after being spotted sharing romantic moments during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. The couple were photographed kissing, holding hands and spending time together while visiting vintage stores on Tuesday, November 17.

The 30-year-old model appeared comfortable with Nathan as they explored the mountain town. According to TMZ, the two were seen sharing kisses on the sidewalk and cuddling during their shopping trip. They also brought along a golden retriever, making it a relaxed outing for the couple.

Bella Hadid and Nathan Lacy’s cosy Aspen outing

Bella chose a casual winter outfit for the outing. She wore a denim jacket with matching jeans, a white sweater and black boots. She completed her look with a white knitted beanie, sunglasses and a handbag. The model styled her blonde hair in two braids.

Nathan, who works in the construction business in Colorado, opted for a cream-coloured jacket over a plaid shirt, paired with dark trousers and sneakers.

During their walk, Bella was also seen resting her head on Nathan’s shoulder. The couple stopped several times to share kisses, making their affection for each other clear during the public appearance.

Bella Hadid recently shared pictures with Nathan on Instagram

The Aspen outing comes just over a week after Bella appeared to make her relationship with Nathan public on Instagram. On November 10, the model shared photographs from a Colorado Avalanche hockey game, where the two were seen spending time together.

One picture showed Nathan playfully biting Bella’s chin as she made a kissing face. Other photographs showed them sitting close to each other and cuddling during the game.

The pair were first linked earlier this year, although reports at the time suggested that they were only friends. Their recent public appearances have since drawn attention to their relationship.

Who is Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Nathan Lacy?

Nathan comes from a family with long-standing connections to Crested Butte, Colorado. He works in the family construction business.

Before her relationship with Nathan, Bella was dating professional equestrian Adan Banuelos. The model has now been spotted spending more time with Nathan, with their recent Aspen outing offering another glimpse into their relationship.