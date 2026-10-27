Beyonce goes nearly bare on i-D Magazine cover with a stunning Tiffany diamond necklace

Beyoncé has returned to the cover of i-D Magazine for the first time in 20 years. The singer appears in a special Cécred edition for October 2026, wearing a fur stole, high heels and statement diamond jewellery. The cover celebrates the UK expansion of her hair care brand, Cécred, and marks a return to the magazine she last appeared on in August 2006.

Photographed by Blair Caldwell and styled by Shiona Turini, the cover features Beyoncé with her hair parted to one side and styled in damp curls that fall across her face. Her hairstylist, Neal Farinah, used products from her own hair care line to create the look.

Beyoncé wears rare Tiffany diamonds

The singer’s jewellery is a major feature of the cover. She wears a chunky diamond choker from Tiffany’s Blue Book 2024 collection, inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s Apollo brooch.

The necklace features 10 Fancy Intense Yellow diamonds weighing more than 19 carats, set alongside more than 89 total carats of round brilliant white diamonds. Beyoncé completes the look with a matching bracelet, several stacked rings and a nameplate necklace reading “Cécred.”

One of her rings also comes from the same high jewellery collection. Inspired by Schlumberger’s vintage sketches, it features a rare pear shaped fancy brown pink diamond weighing more than 10 carats, surrounded by round brilliant white diamonds.

Beyoncé talks about her vision for Cécred

The magazine has released only one cover image so far, with more photographs expected when the print edition becomes available. The eight page Cécred zine can be purchased online and is scheduled to ship on Nov. 10.

The full interview has not been published online, but Beyoncé shared a comment about the thinking behind her hair care brand.

“I had a vision to build something that solved real problems and performed so incredibly that the people who can’t stand my music still use Cécred, haaaa! … because it works.”

Her statement highlights her focus on creating products that customers value for their performance.

Beyoncé’s i-D Magazine return after two decades

Beyoncé’s latest cover comes 20 years after her previous appearance in August 2006, when she wore an embellished Prada dress.

The new edition connects her return to the magazine with the expansion of Cécred into the UK, bringing together her music career, personal style and business interests.