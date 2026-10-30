Beyonce’s stunning fringe look grabs attention at Jay-Z’s tour finale

Beyoncé attended the final nights of Jay-Z’s JAŸ-Z30 tour in Los Angeles, where the rapper celebrated 30 years since the release of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. While Jay-Z performed for the audience, Beyoncé drew attention with her colourful outfit, and their daughter Blue Ivy shared a special musical moment with her father onstage.

The concert also brought together familiar faces from Beyoncé’s music career, making the closing shows a family occasion as well as a celebration of Jay-Z’s musical journey.

Beyoncé’s colourful concert outfit grabs attention

Beyoncé was seen wearing a vibrant floral blouse paired with a high slit skirt featuring fringe details. She completed the outfit with bold jewellery, creating a colourful look for the concert.

Photos from the event showed her enjoying the show among the packed crowd. She was also spotted watching the performance alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her former Destiny’s Child bandmates.

The three singers’ appearance together became another notable moment from the evening, alongside the performances taking place onstage.

Beyoncé in Los Angeles. https://t.co/ZvyfDEOWUm — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) October 30, 2026

Blue Ivy joins Jay-Z for a special performance

One of the highlights of the concert came when Blue Ivy joined her father onstage to play the piano during The Story of O.J. and Dead Presidents.

Her participation added a family element to the final shows of the JAŸ-Z30 tour. Beyoncé watched from the audience as Jay-Z and Blue Ivy shared the stage.

Backstage photographs later captured the family celebrating together following the performance. The pictures also gave fans a glimpse of their time away from the stage during the closing concerts.

Jay-Z celebrates 30 years of Reasonable Doubt

The JAŸ-Z30 tour marked 30 years since Jay-Z released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The Los Angeles shows brought the tour to a close, with the rapper revisiting music connected to his career.

While the anniversary remained the main focus of the concerts, Beyoncé’s appearance, Blue Ivy’s piano performance and the backstage family photographs became additional talking points.

The final nights combined a milestone in Jay-Z’s career with a few personal moments shared by his family and friends.