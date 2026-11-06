Billie Eilish gave her Halloween celebrations a musical touch by dressing up as Noodle, the animated guitarist from the British virtual band Gorillaz. The 24-year-old singer recreated the character’s look from the band’s 2010 Plastic Beach era, sharing pictures and videos from the celebration on social media. Her costume featured an electric blue bob wig and a bold outfit inspired by Noodle’s appearance during that period.

Billie wore a white latex minidress with red detailing, paired with long opera gloves, striped thigh high stockings and colourful sneakers. The outfit was handmade by VEX Latex to match the character’s distinctive style. The singer also shared videos from the party, capturing herself dancing and enjoying the Halloween celebrations.

Billie Eilish shares her Noodle-inspired Halloween look

Billie posted pictures and videos from the party on social media with the caption ‘NOODLE.’ The posts showed her enjoying the event while staying in character. Her bright blue wig also brought back memories of some of her earlier looks, making the costume a talking point among fans.

The singer’s choice was not random. Billie has been a longtime Gorillaz fan, and her Halloween appearance served as a tribute to the animated band and one of its best known characters. By choosing Noodle’s 2010 Plastic Beach look, she recreated a specific part of the group’s visual identity rather than opting for a general Halloween costume.

Fans react to Billie Eilish’s Billieween costume

Billie’s transformation received positive reactions from fans, many of whom appreciated the attention to detail in her outfit. Her blue hair, the white dress and the colourful accessories helped recreate Noodle’s appearance from the Plastic Beach period.

Several fans also enjoyed seeing the singer bring back the electric blue hair look and fully embrace the character. Her dance videos added to the playful mood of the celebration.

The Halloween appearance continued Billie’s annual Billieween celebrations, which have become a familiar part of her social media activity. This time, her love for Gorillaz gave the celebrations a musical connection, with the singer choosing to pay tribute to a character from a band she has admired for years.