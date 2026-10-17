Country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus and English actress Elizabeth Hurley are reportedly engaged after dating for over a year. According to Page Six, sources confirmed the news on Friday, October 16, revealing that the 65 year old singer recently proposed to the 61 year old actress. While the couple has not shared a detailed public announcement, their recent social media activity had already led fans to believe that wedding plans might be underway.

Speculation began earlier this week when Elizabeth posted photographs on Instagram wearing a large diamond ring. The jewellery immediately caught attention, with followers wondering whether Billy Ray had proposed. Addressing the speculation, a source told Page Six, “She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”

Billy Ray added to the rumours on Thursday, October 15, when he shared an Instagram post featuring a ring emoji in the caption.

How Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s relationship began

The couple first met in 2022 while working on Christmas in Paradise. They remained friends before their relationship turned romantic in 2025. In April 2025, they made their romance Instagram official, followed by their first red carpet appearance together at an event in Italy the following month.

Their reported engagement marks another important chapter in their personal lives.

A look at their previous relationships

If the couple marries, it will be Billy Ray’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, followed by Tish Cyrus from 1993 until their divorce was finalised in 2023. He later married singer Firerose in 2023, but they separated the following year. Billy Ray has six children, including pop star Miley Cyrus.

Elizabeth previously dated Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000 and welcomed her son Damian Hurley with late producer Steve Bing in 2002. She later married Indian businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, with their relationship ending in 2010.

The couple’s reported engagement has attracted attention following their recent Instagram hints, although further wedding details have not been announced.