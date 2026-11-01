BLACKPINK member Jennie chose a popular Hollywood film character for her Halloween 2026 look, dressing up as Suki from the action film 2 Fast 2 Furious. The singer’s transformation brought back memories of the character played by Devon Aoki in the 2003 film, which remains known for its street racing scenes, colourful cars and memorable fashion.

Jennie’s choice stood out because Suki was not just another character in the film. Played by Devon Aoki, she became one of the recognisable faces of the franchise, with her bright pink outfits and confident personality making her a memorable part of the story.

Jennie channels Devon Aoki’s Suki from 2 Fast 2 Furious

For Halloween, Jennie recreated the look associated with Suki, taking inspiration from the character’s distinctive style in 2 Fast 2 Furious. The character was known for her colourful fashion choices, particularly her pink outfits, which matched the film’s energetic street racing atmosphere.

By choosing Suki, Jennie revisited a character from the early 2000s and brought attention to a film that continues to have a following among action movie fans. The look also connected her music and fashion audience with fans of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Devon Aoki originally played Suki in 2 Fast 2 Furious, which was released in 2003. Her character was part of the street racing group featured in the film and became popular for her style and presence on screen.

Jennie Dressed up as Suki from "2 Fast 2 Furious for halloween! https://t.co/mM4V07IOPU — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) November 1, 2026

Jennie’s Halloween look brings back 2000s movie nostalgia

Celebrity Halloween costumes often take inspiration from popular films, television characters and famous fashion moments. Jennie’s decision to recreate Suki’s appearance added a nostalgic touch to the 2026 celebrations.

The choice also highlights how certain movie characters continue to influence fashion and pop culture years after their films are released. Suki’s colourful style remains closely associated with the early 2000s, making the character a recognisable choice for fans familiar with the franchise.

Jennie’s Halloween transformation has brought renewed attention to 2 Fast 2 Furious and Devon Aoki’s portrayal of Suki. For fans of the film, the recreation offers a reminder of a character whose distinctive look became part of the franchise’s identity.