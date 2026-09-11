BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in a blonde look for Self-Portrait’s Episode Two

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has introduced a striking new blonde look in the second episode of Self-Portrait’s Portraits of a Screen Star series. The campaign follows her appearance in the first episode, where she played a character called “The Enigma”.

For Episode Two, Jisoo takes on the role of a misunderstood character through a cinematic audition tape. Shot in Seoul, the latest instalment focuses on her ability to portray different personalities, with fashion playing an important part in defining each role.

The new episode presents Jisoo in a noticeably different appearance, with her blonde transformation becoming one of the main talking points among fans. Many viewers have also pointed out the Hollywood inspired styling and the cinematic feel of the campaign.

The Portraits of a Screen Star series is part of Jisoo’s ongoing association with Self-Portrait. She has served as the fashion brand’s ambassador since 2024. Through the campaign, the brand is presenting her in a series of fictional roles, with each episode offering a different visual identity and character.

Jisoo debuts blonde hair in a new Self-Portrait campaign. pic.twitter.com/JAzdbIRBTi — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) September 11, 2026

The second episode arrives during a busy period for Jisoo, who has also been receiving attention for her recent solo single Click. Fans have reacted positively to her latest Self-Portrait appearance, particularly her blonde look and the overall mood of the video.

The campaign combines fashion and storytelling, allowing Jisoo to explore different screen personas while highlighting the brand’s designs. The latest episode also gives viewers another glimpse of her performance abilities outside her work with BLACKPINK.

Self-Portrait is expected to release three more episodes as part of the Portraits of a Screen Star series. The upcoming instalments are likely to feature Jisoo in more characters and visual styles.

With the second episode now released, fans are waiting to see what character and look Jisoo will take on next. Her latest blonde transformation has already become one of the most discussed elements of the campaign, adding to the interest around the remaining episodes.