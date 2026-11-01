BLACKPINK’s Lisa gives Halloween a spooky twist with her mysterious dark mermaid look

BLACKPINK star Lisa chose a mysterious underwater theme for Halloween 2026, transforming herself into a dark mermaid. Moving away from the usual glamorous Halloween costumes, the singer opted for a look that combined the beauty of a fantasy character with a darker and more unusual style.

Lisa’s mermaid-inspired appearance featured an enchanting yet eerie theme, giving the traditional image of a mermaid a spooky Halloween makeover. The look quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom were surprised by the BLACKPINK member’s choice of character for this year’s celebrations.

Lisa gives the traditional mermaid look a dark twist

Mermaids are usually shown as beautiful fantasy characters associated with the sea, but Lisa’s Halloween transformation took a different direction. Her dark mermaid avatar added a mysterious and slightly frightening touch to the familiar underwater theme.

The contrast between the enchanting idea of a mermaid and the darker styling made the costume stand out among the Halloween looks being shared by celebrities in 2026.

Lisa is known for experimenting with different fashion styles and stage appearances. Her Halloween choice continued that interest in trying different visual identities, this time drawing inspiration from fantasy and horror themes.

BLACKPINK fans react to Lisa’s Halloween transformation

Lisa’s dark mermaid look caught the attention of fans on social media, with many expressing surprise at the unusual transformation. The combination of fantasy styling and a spooky atmosphere also led to discussions about her Halloween costume.

For BLACKPINK followers, celebrity fashion and personal style choices often become major talking points, particularly during events such as Halloween, when artists experiment with different characters and appearances.

Lisa’s latest look also added to the growing collection of celebrity Halloween transformations in 2026. While some stars chose recognisable movie characters and nostalgic outfits, Lisa went with an original fantasy-inspired theme.

Halloween 2026 sees celebrities experiment with unusual looks

Halloween gives celebrities an opportunity to move beyond their familiar public image and explore different styles. From movie-inspired costumes to fantasy characters, stars often use the occasion to share creative transformations with their followers.

Lisa’s dark mermaid appearance brought an underwater fantasy theme into the celebrations, combining an enchanting character with a spooky visual style. Her choice has added another talking point to this year’s celebrity Halloween fashion.