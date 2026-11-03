BLACKPINK singer Rosé made her first appearance at the annual CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, choosing a striking gold outfit by Saint Laurent for the occasion. The singer arrived at the ceremony in a matching brocade crop top and midi skirt designed by Anthony Vaccarello, giving her a different look from her recent red carpet appearance.

The outfit featured a gold brocade crop top paired with a matching midi skirt. The skirt included a dramatic slit at the centre, adding a bold detail to the coordinated look. Rosé completed her appearance in the Saint Laurent ensemble at the event, which was held at the American Museum of Natural History.

Her choice of outfit quickly became a talking point, particularly because it marked her first time attending the annual fashion ceremony. The gold colour and matching design also made the appearance stand out among her recent public outings.

Rosé chooses Saint Laurent for her CFDA debut

Rosé wore a design from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The coordinated crop top and skirt offered a mix of traditional brocade detailing and a modern silhouette. The centre slit added movement to the midi skirt, while the cropped blouse gave the outfit a contemporary look.

The appearance comes as the singer prepares for another major event in Los Angeles. Rosé is scheduled to perform at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, according to the museum’s announcement. Her appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York was another major public outing ahead of that performance.

From a black gown to a gold two-piece

Before the CFDA Fashion Awards, Rosé’s last major public appearance was at the Academy Gala on October 17. For that event, she wore a sweeping black Saint Laurent gown paired with jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

The two appearances show two different approaches to her recent red carpet styling. While the Academy Gala look featured a flowing black gown, her CFDA debut was built around a gold crop top and matching skirt.

With her LACMA Art+Film Gala performance coming up, Rosé continues to make appearances at major fashion and entertainment events.