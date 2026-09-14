Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make a stylish courtside appearance at US Open

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted together at the 2026 U.S. Open in New York on Saturday, September 12. The longtime couple attended the women’s singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The match featured Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka taking on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, with Pitt and de Ramon watching the action from the stands.

Pitt, 62, and de Ramon, 33, were seated next to former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his 2 year old daughter Jaden. Before the match began, Pitt and de Ramon were also seen posing for selfies with fans. Their appearance at the major tennis event gave fans another public glimpse of the couple, who have attended several sporting events together over the past few years.

Pitt and de Ramon have been publicly linked since November 2022. Since then, the two have been seen together at a number of high profile events. Earlier this summer, they attended a 2026 World Cup match together. They were also spotted at the 2024 British Grand Prix in July 2024, where they were photographed together at the Formula 1 event.

The couple made their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024. They attended the premiere of Wolfs, where Pitt appeared alongside George Clooney. Their appearances together have continued since then, including an outing at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the beginning of July.

Their latest public appearance comes after Pitt recently opened up about some difficult personal experiences. The actor revealed that he is no longer sober and spoke about having experienced suicidal thoughts amid what he described as his “family stuff.” The comments came while Pitt was discussing his personal life and challenges.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Open continues to remain a major sporting and celebrity gathering in New York, attracting prominent names from entertainment and sports. Pitt and de Ramon’s courtside appearance was another such celebrity moment during the tournament.